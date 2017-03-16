Power knocked out by Warren hit skip crash is restored - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power knocked out by Warren hit skip crash is restored

WARREN, Ohio -

Power is back on for the Warren homes that were left in the dark early Thursday morning.

Warren police are looking for the driver who they say drove away after running their van into a pole on Jefferson Street and Nevada Avenue just after 4:15 a.m.

The accident sheared the pole in half, bringing down power lines, cutting power to fewer than five homes in the area.

Witnesses say the van drove away from the accident scene.

