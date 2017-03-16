Youngstown green infrastructure plan voted down

A plan to make the city of Youngstown's infrastructure greener was voted down at Wednesday night's council meeting.

In a four to three vote, city council decided not to go with Fresh Coast Capital's plan, a Chicago-based company that helps revitalize unused urban land.

The plan called for the city to pay $350,000; the company would then match that funding to begin cleaning up land and utilizing storm water.

T.J. Rogers, who voted against the plan, said the budget was his concern.

“The budget was really tight, and I just didn't see it as something we could afford in the morning,” Rogers said.

Mike Ray voted in favor of the plan, saying the options need to be explored.

“If we can find ways to keep water out, we need to explore those options, and I think it was worth it from that perspective,” Ray said.

Meanwhile, plans are being finalized for the Ohio National Guard to fight blight in Youngstown.

The initial proposal is for the Guard to come in and tear down 20 vacant homes in July.

Council is submitting an application to the Department of Defense.

The city will only have to pay the cost of pre-demolition activities and dumping fees.

Leaders hope that if this goes well, the guard will come back and demolish 200 more.