Senator Sherrod Brown weighs in on President Trump tax returns

President Donald Trump's tax returns have been brought back into the forefront of discussion.

Tuesday night the White House released a tax return dating back to 2005.

President Trump has been adamant since the campaign trail that he should not have to release his tax return.

Some lawmakers, including Valley Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, say the fact that he has released a return — even though it provides very little information — could be telling.

“(There's) nothing about charitable contributions, nothing about where his money comes from, and it was only one year,” Brown said. “There's increasing belief around Capitol Hill that the President himself released these returns to change the subject because he knows what he's doing on health insurance, on taking health care away from 21 million Americans isn't really going over very well.”

A new poll from Public Policy Polling says the majority of Americans believe that President Trump should release his returns.

Nearly two-thirds of voters say he should make them available to the public. Sixty-one percent of voters also say that, in general, there should be a law requiring presidential candidates to release five years of their tax returns in order to appear on the ballot.