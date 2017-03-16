Senator Sherrod Brown weighs in on President Trump tax returns - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Senator Sherrod Brown weighs in on President Trump tax returns

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump's tax returns have been brought back into the forefront of discussion.

Tuesday night the White House released a tax return dating back to 2005.

President Trump has been adamant since the campaign trail that he should not have to release his tax return.

Some lawmakers, including Valley Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, say the fact that he has released a return — even though it provides very little information — could be telling.

“(There's) nothing about charitable contributions, nothing about where his money comes from, and it was only one year,” Brown said. “There's increasing belief around Capitol Hill that the President himself released these returns to change the subject because he knows what he's doing on health insurance, on taking health care away from 21 million Americans isn't really going over very well.”

A new poll from Public Policy Polling says the majority of Americans believe that President Trump should release his returns.

Nearly two-thirds of voters say he should make them available to the public. Sixty-one percent of voters also say that, in general, there should be a law requiring presidential candidates to release five years of their tax returns in order to appear on the ballot.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Overcoming Opioids: Easing an epidemic 1 doctor at a time

    Overcoming Opioids: Easing an epidemic 1 doctor at a time

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-06-17 15:24:53 GMT
    The U.S. opioid epidemic, launched by a pharmaceutical sales force, began in doctors' offices.More >>
    The U.S. opioid epidemic, launched by a pharmaceutical sales force, began in doctors' offices.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms