Columbiana County firefighters battle blaze in Madison Township

Crews in Madison Township are still fighting a house fire four hours after it started.

Several fire departments, including West Point, Highlandtown, Glenmoor and Lisbon, were called to the 43000 block of Hammond School Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. Thursday

The fire started on the right side of the home before spreading to the attic, which made it difficult to put out.

Officials say the occupants of the home were able to make it out unharmed, but that the home is a total loss.

They are still investigating what caused the fire.