YSU grad student takes hard look at President Trump's rhetoric - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU grad student takes hard look at President Trump's rhetoric

Posted:
Taylor Phillips Taylor Phillips
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The vitriol of the campaign trail was part of what attracted and lost the attention of so many people during the 2016 election.

Youngstown State University graduate student Taylor Phillips made it her mission to study the bashing and name-calling to see exactly what it was that attracted people to vote for or against President Donald Trump.

“Now that he is President, it's something we've never seen before,” Phillips said. “We've never seen a President name-call various political figures, name-call the news, name-call specific reporters. It's just really interesting to see and have it unfold because it's definitely going to be an interested four years.”

Phillips said one of the most interesting parts of her research was learning just how many people, both Trump supporters and undecided voters, approved of the language that Trump used on the campaign trail.

    •   
