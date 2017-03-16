Warren mother sues perfume company, says product burned her daughter

A Trumbull County woman is suing a perfume company after she says her three-year-old daughter was burned by the liquid fragrance.

A Warren mother claims that her daughter suffered burns after the body spray, "Mascolino" spilled on the child's skin.

The mother's attorney said the toddler has scars on her buttocks as a result of contact with the perfume.

Her attorney says that the maker of the fragrance should have known that the perfume could cause burns but failed to include a warning label.

The lawsuit, seeking $25,000 in damages, was originally filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, but has been transferred to U.S. District Court.