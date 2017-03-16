Sparkle Market customers can Check Out Hunger to help Second Harvest Food Bank

Through the end of April, Sparkle Market customers have the opportunity to Check Out Hunger and feed hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Customers may tear off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon available at the register that will be added to their grocery bill.

Customers may also donate non-perishable food items by placing them in the collection bin at the front of the stores.

Last year, Sparkle Markets raised $10,872 through the donation coupons, which enabled the Food Bank to distribute $119,592 worth of food to people in the Mahoning Valley.

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual community-wide food and fund drives in the nation, taking place in 21 counties in northeast Ohio.

The campaign is a collaborative effort of four food banks including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

All funds raised and food collected in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties will remain in our communities to feed our friends and neighbors.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, which include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

In 2016, the Food Bank distributed 10.5 million pounds of food, including three million pounds of produce.