Trumbull County checkpoint time and location to be announced Saturday morning

OVI checkpoint tonight on Mahoning Ave., Austintown

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that it will conduct a checkpoint in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Austintown Friday night and Saturday morning.

The checkpoint will be held on Mahoning Avenue at Howard Avenues between Route 46 and Walmart from 10:30 pm Friday through 2:30 am Saturday.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Lieutenant Brian Holt, commander of the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that troopers will release the time and location of the Trumbull County checkpoint Saturday morning.

Law enforcement agencies are required to announce the date, time and location of a DUI checkpoint.

Warning signs must be posted at checkpoint locations to notify drivers as they approach.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people were killed and 32 were injured on St. Patrick's Day last year due to alcohol-related crashes.

In all of 2016, 423 people were killed and 8,785 were injured in alcohol-related crashes.

OSP encourages motorists to call #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 18 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-18 19:52:11 GMT
