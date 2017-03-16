5-year-old boy hospitalized after collapsing in snow

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) - A 5-year-old boy is at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after police say he collapsed while playing in the snow in the suburbs.

Bucks County emergency crews were called about 4:20 p.m. in Warrington and found the boy unresponsive and not breathing, face-down in the snow.

The boy's mother called 911 after he collapsed and he was first taken to Doylestown Hospital before being transferred to Children's.

Police say it appears the boy had a heart attack or other cardiac event, but officials haven't released the boy's name and his condition could not be determined Thursday.

The boy was playing in a fenced yard and was dressed in a snowsuit, scarf and hat.

Warrington police Chief Daniel Friel says authorities are supporting the family and trying to figure out what happened.

This story has been corrected to say the boy is at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, not Pittsburgh.

