Police: Woman drove herself to hospital after being shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Columbus say a woman who was shot in the head drove herself to the hospital.

Police say a suspect fired several shots at a group and then fled around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say 27-year-old Jeanna Jackson was struck in the head.

Officials say Jackson drove herself to a nearby hospital where she was treated.

Police have not made any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.

