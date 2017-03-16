Police: Woman drove herself to hospital after being shot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Woman drove herself to hospital after being shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Columbus say a woman who was shot in the head drove herself to the hospital.

Police say a suspect fired several shots at a group and then fled around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say 27-year-old Jeanna Jackson was struck in the head.

Officials say Jackson drove herself to a nearby hospital where she was treated.

Police have not made any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.

