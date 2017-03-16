Dozens submit proposals for Ohio's government data effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dozens of companies have submitted proposals to help Ohio with an effort to restructure its vast stores of government data so they can be mined for possible solutions to complex problems.

The administration of Republican Gov. John Kasich wants to use data analytics to tackle stubborn challenges including infant mortality, opiate addiction, hunger, dropout rates and unemployment. The idea is for personal identifying information to be stripped before cross-referencing the data to spot useful patterns.

Roughly 120 Ohio agencies, boards and commissions currently collect data stored in about 1,600 separate electronic information systems.

Kasich's office says 129 businesses have combined to submit 82 proposals. One in three applicants is based in Ohio. The state's Administrative Services department is evaluating the proposals.

This story has been updated to correct that the state's Administrative Services department is evaluating the proposals.

