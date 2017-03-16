Humphries retiring, former 910th commander taking over as Chamber President

The former commander of the 910th Airlift Wing will take over for longtime Regional Chamber President & CEO Thomas M. Humphries, who announced that he will retire from the organization at year’s end.

Col. James Dignan will become Humphries successor on Jan. 1, 2018, according to the Chamber.

Humphries, who joined the Chamber as its leader in 1997, said he had been thinking about retirement for the past few years.

According to a news release from the Chamber, Humphries felt the timing would be right at the close of this year, with a long-term strategy and a strong senior team in place for the future.

Dignan will start working at the Regional Chamber in June as Chief Operating Officer. When Humphries retires on Dec. 31, James will officially become president and CEO.

Humphries will be on retainer with the Chamber throughout 2018, assisting with fundraising, management of the CICs and government relations at the state and federal levels.

Dignan has been working at the Pentagon since leaving his post at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station where he served as commander from March 2013 to October 2016.

Colonel Dignan oversaw 16 units with more than 1,300 personnel; led operations and maintenance, providing support for nearly 2,000 assigned Air Force, Navy, and Marine Reservists; and was the civilian leader for more than 400 Air Reserve Technician and civil service employees.

He served on the Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors in 2015 and 2016 and was instrumental in the creation of its Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission.

Humphries is given credit for spearheading numerous initiatives over the years including the Bring It Home campaign, lobbying General Motors to build the Chevy Cobalt in Youngstown.

He was also a driving force behind Operation SOAR (Save Our Airbase Reservists), which was an effort to keep the Youngstown Air Reserve Station from being closed.

