Google hopes to improve search quality with 'offensive' flag

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."More >>
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleagueMore >>
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burnsMore >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
