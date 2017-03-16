Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a tougher line toward Cuba has delighted hardliners on the island, who say it reveals Washington's long-held aim of imposing its will on Cuba.

Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms _ some producing hurricane-force winds _ shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power.

Nippon Yusen K.K., the Japanese shipping company that operates the container ship that collided with a U.S. Navy destroyer, says its 20-member crew all safe.

Thousands are welcoming the double-hulled canoe Hokulea home to Hawaii after it entered a channel off the island of Oahu and tied up to a floating dock with iconic Diamond Head in the distance.

By EILEEN SULLIVAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate. The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates' contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump's claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.

