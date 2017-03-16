Three to be sentenced for Warren gun store burglary

The suspects were seen on surveillance video from J&D Firearms

The last of three Warren residents has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the theft of thirty weapons from a Warren gun shop.

Tyrone Thomas, 42, appeared before a U.S. District Judge on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms dealer, possession of stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Laval Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty to the same charges in December.

Thomas, Jackson and Kristi Coxson, 34, were indicted in connection with the break-in at J&D Firearms on Parkman Road last March.

Investigators say the suspects used a wooden board to redirect a store security camera around 1:00 a.m., only to return six hours later with a sledge hammer to break through the store's wall.

Investigators say the suspects carried 27 handguns and three rifles out of the building.

Coxson told the agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that after the break-in, Thomas dumped the firearms on the bed of their North Street home, where they removed the price tags and attempted to obliterate the serial numbers.

The affidavit says that Thomas and Jackson told Coxson that they planned to sell the guns, and use the cash to pay bills, purchase a vehicle, pay off debts and purchase crack cocaine.

Coxson, who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing stolen firearms, will be sentenced on March 28 along with Jackson.

Thomas won't be sentenced until May 3.