Three to be sentenced for Warren gun store burglary - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three to be sentenced for Warren gun store burglary

Posted: Updated:
The suspects were seen on surveillance video from J&D Firearms The suspects were seen on surveillance video from J&D Firearms
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The last of three Warren residents has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the theft of thirty weapons from a Warren gun shop.

Tyrone Thomas, 42, appeared before a U.S. District Judge on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms dealer, possession of stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Laval Jackson, 44, pleaded guilty to the same charges in December.

Thomas, Jackson and Kristi Coxson, 34, were indicted in connection with the break-in at J&D Firearms on Parkman Road last March.

Investigators say the suspects used a wooden board to redirect a store security camera around 1:00 a.m., only to return six hours later with a sledge hammer to break through the store's wall.

Investigators say the suspects carried 27 handguns and three rifles out of the building.

Coxson told the agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that after the break-in, Thomas dumped the firearms on the bed of their North Street home, where they removed the price tags and attempted to obliterate the serial numbers.

The affidavit says that Thomas and Jackson told Coxson that they planned to sell the guns, and use the cash to pay bills, purchase a vehicle, pay off debts and purchase crack cocaine.

Coxson, who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing stolen firearms, will be sentenced on March 28 along with Jackson.

Thomas won't be sentenced until May 3.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Motorcyclist crosses path of falling tree in Youngstown

    Motorcyclist crosses path of falling tree in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:00:15 GMT
    A motorcyclist found himself in the way of a falling tree on Oak Street Extension around 11 a.m. Saturday.  According to Youngstown Police, the tree struck a utility pole and brought down power lines as it fell.  The motorcyclist, said to be in his 70's, just cleared the tree, but was struck by some smaller branches, causing him to skid across the roadway, officials say. Firefighters say the man missed death by seconds. He was knocked unconscious but was alert by the tim...More >>
    A motorcyclist found himself in the way of a falling tree on Oak Street Extension around 11 a.m. Saturday.  According to Youngstown Police, the tree struck a utility pole and brought down power lines as it fell.  The motorcyclist, said to be in his 70's, just cleared the tree, but was struck by some smaller branches, causing him to skid across the roadway, officials say. Firefighters say the man missed death by seconds. He was knocked unconscious but was alert by the tim...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms