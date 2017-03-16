Newly-appointed FCC Chairman visits Youngstown

Youngstown was paid a visit on Thursday by the man heading up the government agency that regulates all of America's communications whether it's television, radio, satellite or cable.

Ajit Pai, who was recently appointed by President Trump to chair the Federal Communications Commission, was in Youngstown as part of a Midwestern American tour to talk with entrepreneurs and discuss the importance of broadband connectivity to spur economic growth.

Chairman Pai has a connection to the Valley. His wife, who he met on a blind date in Washington, is from Poland where her family still lives today.

He spent time at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

"I think we had an opportunity to send a really strong message about the importance of connectiveness and internet speed to the FCC and the impact on small business, especially start-ups," said Business Incubator C.O.O., Barb Ewing.

"The internet really is a game changer for entrepreneurship across the country," said Pai. "There is no reason why innovative businesses can't start up in places like Youngstown and other areas in the Midwest."

The next bit of technology the chairman wants to tackle is the move from 4G to 5G technology. It will make the internet much faster and it may eliminate the need for large cell towers to carry it.

"Right now, when you think of a wireless network you think of a large 100-foot tall cell tower that you can see from the highway, said, Pai. "But the cell networks of the future are going to be much smaller and operate on less power and use much different kinds of spectrum and they will require the deployment of tens of thousands of small cells and the use of different equipment in your smart phones."