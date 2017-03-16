Newly-appointed FCC Chairman visits Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Newly-appointed FCC Chairman visits Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
Ajit Pai, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, FCC Chairman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown was paid a visit on Thursday by the man heading up the government agency that regulates all of America's communications whether it's television, radio, satellite or cable.

Ajit Pai, who was recently appointed by President Trump to chair the Federal Communications Commission, was in Youngstown as part of a Midwestern American tour to talk with entrepreneurs and discuss the importance of broadband connectivity to spur economic growth.

Chairman Pai has a connection to the Valley.  His wife, who he met on a blind date in Washington, is from Poland where her family still lives today.

He spent time at the Youngstown Business Incubator.

"I think we had an opportunity to send a really strong message about the importance of connectiveness and internet speed to the FCC and the impact on small business, especially start-ups," said Business Incubator C.O.O., Barb Ewing.

"The internet really is a game changer for entrepreneurship across the country," said Pai. "There is no reason why innovative businesses can't start up in places like Youngstown and other areas in the Midwest."

The next bit of technology the chairman wants to tackle is the move from 4G to 5G technology. It will make the internet much faster and it may eliminate the need for large cell towers to carry it.

"Right now, when you think of a wireless network you think of a large 100-foot tall cell tower that you can see from the highway, said, Pai. "But the cell networks of the future are going to be much smaller and operate on less power and use much different kinds of spectrum and they will require the deployment of tens of thousands of small cells and the use of different equipment in your smart phones."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

    Friday, June 16 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-16 23:36:21 GMT
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>
    The mayor of Spisska Nova Ves of Slovakia is in Youngstown until Saturday evening.  Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. A similar pair of carvings are displaying in Slovakia.  The two cities are celebrating 25 years of partnership.  John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.&n...More >>

  • WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    WaterFire adds dedicated memorials to ceremony

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:20:44 GMT
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>
    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

  • Motorcyclist crosses path of falling tree in Youngstown

    Motorcyclist crosses path of falling tree in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:00:15 GMT
    A motorcyclist found himself in the way of a falling tree on Oak Street Extension around 11 a.m. Saturday.  According to Youngstown Police, the tree struck a utility pole and brought down power lines as it fell.  The motorcyclist, said to be in his 70's, just cleared the tree, but was struck by some smaller branches, causing him to skid across the roadway, officials say. Firefighters say the man missed death by seconds. He was knocked unconscious but was alert by the tim...More >>
    A motorcyclist found himself in the way of a falling tree on Oak Street Extension around 11 a.m. Saturday.  According to Youngstown Police, the tree struck a utility pole and brought down power lines as it fell.  The motorcyclist, said to be in his 70's, just cleared the tree, but was struck by some smaller branches, causing him to skid across the roadway, officials say. Firefighters say the man missed death by seconds. He was knocked unconscious but was alert by the tim...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms