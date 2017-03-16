Addiction town hall scheduled on Monday in Warren

Next week, Trumbull County Children Services will host a town hall discussion, "Addiction: Disease and the Family Dynamic".

Together with treatment providers and county agencies, children services hopes to educate the public on how addiction works, how it impacts families and how communities must work together to end the problem.

"We want to focus on solutions. We all know what the problem is," said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

So far this month, Trumbull County has recorded 82 overdoses. In February, 45 were recorded and in January 73 overdoses occurred.

"At the rate we are going, I don't want to see us exceed that again. We need to get the public involved, get people at the table, continue to work with kids and families and try and stop this," said April Caraway with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Kids are often the ones caught up in the middle of this crisis. Fifty percent of the children within Trumbull County Children Services custody are there because of a parents drug use. Organizers hope this forum will help educate others about the victims of addiction.

"Our message to those who are addicted, that we want to repeat over and over, is treatment works, people recover," said Schaffner. "The second message, if you are not ready to quit, get your kids taken care of. Find somebody safe that you trust or call us."

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20. The public is encouraged to attend this free event, which will be hosted at the North Mar Church in Warren.