Niles mayor looks to remove Infante's name from wellness center

A building, that for nearly a decade, has displayed the name of former Niles mayor Ralph Infante may not keep that name for long.

Current Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia tells 21 News that in addition to looking to find someone to take over the Mayor Ralph A. Infante Wellness Center, he also thinks it's time to change the name of the facility.

Infante is currently facing 56 criminal charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, theft in office, money laundering, bribery, tampering with records, gambling, and operating a gambling house.

The indictment alleges that the criminal activity covered all the years Infante served as mayor of Niles. It also alleges that he operated an illegal gambling enterprise out of his business, the ITAM #39 Club in Girard.

"We've been looking into many possibilities for the wellness center and trying to find somebody who wants to take it over and help with the expenses and we have some interested parties which we cannot name right now,” said Scarnecchia. “One of the things they did not like was the stigma of the former mayor because of what's coming up with him. The current name does not entice happiness."

Council would have to approve the name change.