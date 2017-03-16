Judge allows Columbiana County to resume collecting embezzled $2 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge allows Columbiana County to resume collecting embezzled $20 million

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Stephen Strabala during his 1995 sentencing Stephen Strabala during his 1995 sentencing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

A federal judge has given Columbiana County permission to collect invested county funds embezzled by the son of late county treasurer Ardele Strabala.

The amount has grown to $20 million in more than two decades.

U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver concurred with a magistrate's recommendation and issued an order on Thursday reviving a dormant court judgment levied against Stephen Strabala in 1995 when a federal judge sentenced him to nine years in prison.

The younger Strabala was convicted on charges of embezzlement and wire fraud for secretly investing taxpayer funds for his father.

In 2007, Stephen Strabala agreed to pay $275.00 per month until he fully reimbursed the county for what was then $4,785,135 in embezzled funds.

Some of Strabala's property was sold to help pay the judgment against him.

He stopped making payments in 2011, according to court documents.

County Prosecutor Robert Herron filed the motion to revive the judgment, which with annual interest of 7.34% still accruing, has now grown to $20,461,642.

The court rejected Strabala's arguments that the statute of limitations had passed, saying that under the law at the time of Strabala's conviction, the county would still have had until February 15, 2021 to file its motion.

Judge Oliver's order may be seen here.

    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...

    WaterFire, a creative festival in Sharon, PA, is providing an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones.  Organizers of the event will allow the public to dedicate braziers that will be used in the WaterFire lighting ceremony beginning on June 15.   At dusk, 50 braziers are filled with wood and set on fire. Fire performers and other entertainment accompany the lighting of the braziers. Only a limited amount of braziers are available for purchase for each of...More >>

    Future brides lined up outside a hotel in Canfield to score a major discount on designer wedding dresses. Toula's Bridal had racks of dresses marked down at the Hampton Inn Saturday morning for women eager to score a deal on what can often cost them thousands of dollars. Brand new gowns by wedding dress designers including Maggie Sottero, Pronovias, Eve of Milady and Justin Alexander Signature were on sale.  Some brides traveled from as far as Stark County to potentially save ...

