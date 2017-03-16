Interest in transferring splash pad funds to Warren park - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Interest in transferring splash pad funds to Warren park

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren City Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold said that several residents want city funding for a splash pad to go towards Quinby Park. 

Saffold said that during a meeting Thursday, several residents in the 6th ward expressed that they want the funding to be used for the park since renovations are already underway and not the splash pad which needs more funding to build it.

According to Saffold, the nonprofit spearheading the upgrades at Quinby Park would use the $15,000 for new playground equipment, park benches, grills and a mural.

Saffold plans to introduce legislation with three other council members to reallocate this money.

In addition, volunteers are in search of Community Development Block Grant dollars, the same dollars that would be cut under President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

During the meeting, councilman Al Novak said that the community groups spearheading the renovations asked city council members for this federal funding to refurbish the shelter house.

Novak is worried that they don't have a lot of this federal funding now and the uncertainty under President Trump's plan.

He said that new steel doors, furnaces, and a roof have been installed. Volunteers are working on the wiring now and want to work on the kitchen next. The hope is to have it up and running by the end of the summer.

The Warren Neighborhood Initiative has been spearheading this renovation project. Novak said that the group known as Community Concerned Citizens II has been maintaining the property. 

