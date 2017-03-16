McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/16/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/16/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Playoffs

Cleveland Central Catholic 76 Ursuline 52

Kennedy Catholic 88 Juniata Valley 45

Wilmington 52 Bishop Canevin 61

Greenville 46 Lincoln Park 58

Grove City 42 Quaker Valley 64

H.S. Basketball | Girls’ Playoffs

Kennedy Catholic 72 Otto Eldred 34

West Middlesex 49 Bishop Guilfoyle 57

