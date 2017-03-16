Kennedy a popular name in basketball teams remaining in tourname - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kennedy a popular name in basketball teams remaining in tournament hoops

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Three area basketball teams are still alive in the state tournaments in Ohio and Pennsylvania and they all have Kennedy in their names.

The Kennedy Catholic boys and girls’ basketball teams advanced to the Pennsylvania quarterfinals Thursday night and the Warren John F. Kennedy boys’ basketball team plays in the regional finals on Friday.

The Kennedy boys and girls’ basketball teams play again on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms