President Trump's budget could impact Valley programs

President Trump's 2018 preliminary budget proposal could mean substantial cuts to many domestic, federally funded programs throughout the country and in the Valley.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, The National Endowment for the Arts. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Community Development Block Grants are just a few of the many programs on the chopping block in President Trump's first budget proposal.

Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda told 21 News this is devastating for the county. In this preliminary budget proposal, programs like meals on wheels could take a hit.

"That's their meal, that's their meal for the day, and if the funding is not there for that, that cuts the program out," said commissioner Fuda.

Congressman Tim Ryan (D- OH) is also rejecting President Trump's first budget proposal with this statement:

"While the President's budget proposal is only the first step in a long process, this initial budget would be a ruinous path for the United States. With little regard for the communities it would impact, the Trump Administration would slash funding to important federal spending such as affordable housing programs and the Community Development Block Grant program, which assists local and state governments with programs like Meals on Wheels and infrastructure improvements. His budget would even eliminate the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grants, which have benefited Northeast Ohio as recently as last year when Akron was awarded $5 million to complete its downtown promenade. President Trump's budget would also completely eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which would have a devastating impact here in Ohio."

Congress typically makes many changes to the president's proposal before it is passed.