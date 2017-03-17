Valley stores escape latest round of JCPenney closings

JCPenney has revealed the locations of 138 stores it plans to close over the next few months, and none of those stores are in the Valley.

Among the closings are four in Ohio and seven in Pennsylvania.

Findlay Village Mall Findlay OH

New Towne Mall New Philadelphia OH

Richmond Town Square Richmond Heights OH

St. Mary's Square St. Marys OH

Columbia Mall Bloomsburg PA

Clearfield Mall Clearfield PA

King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia PA

Philadelphia Mills Philadelphia PA

Bradford Towne Centre Towanda PA

Lycoming Mall Pennsdale PA

Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA

JCPenney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool. None of those stores are on the closing list.

The company has said that the closings are intended to redirect resources to locations that offer the greatest revenue potential.

JCPenney also announced earlier that is initiating a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible employees.

Brick and mortar department stores are facing huge challenges from consumers' growing preference to make purchases online.

Earlier this year, Macy's and Sears announced they would be closing their stores at the Shenango Valley Mall.

The complete list of JCPenney closings are available here: