Youngstown mayoral candidates questioned about NYO project funding

Incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally and challenger Jamael “Tito” Brown went head-to-head Thursday night during a public forum and were questioned about waste-water funds going toward NYO Property Group projects.

Agents with the Ohio Auditor's Office conducted simultaneous raids at prominent developer Dominic Marchionda's Poland home and office at the NYO Property Group in downtown Youngstown.

Dozens of boxes and bags of potential evidence were taken from his home and office. A judge signed off on the search warrant that is now sealed.

Several sources tell 21 News that the warrant names three high-ranking officials with the city of Youngstown.

McNally said as a courtesy investigators have talked to him about whether water and waste-water treatment money is being used correctly to fund economic development projects. McNally said this practice began before he was mayor.

“I met with a representative from the Attorney General's Office and two or three representatives from the State Auditor's Office maybe a month to five weeks ago,” McNally said, “They had asked to meet with me to let me know as mayor of the city that they were looking into one property transaction prior to me becoming mayor to make sure that the water and waste dollars were spent in the way they were supposed to be spent.”

McNally said he did not have any concerns about whether his name would be implicated in the investigation. Meanwhile, the man running against Mayor McNally says it's too soon to speculate who might be named in the search warrant.

Mayoral candidate Brown said he believes that when the documents are finally made public that the citizens deserve an explanation.

“I want to find out more details,” Brown said. “I think we need an explanation as citizens. I think if this is an investigation that's been going on, I think once they unseal who is on those warrants or what they've been asking about, then I think the voters deserve an explanation."

Brown has been openly critical of McNally's role in the Oakhill corruption case, and the two candidates went head-to-head during a public forum Thursday night.

One citizen asked both candidates why the city is using water and waste water funds towards NYO Property Group projects instead of using the money towards water-related infrastructure projects.

“Now I'm hearing more and more that we're just getting waste-water (funds) to just about anything that's our there,” Brown said.

McNally, however, said that this is nothing new.

“As long as you are using water and waste water expenses to bring people Downtown, to construct a hotel, to build a chill can plant, to help with Vallourec, to help with the prison — those are viable and expected uses of the water and waste-water fund,” McNally said.

The candidates were also asked about their plans to create jobs, as well as help the children and senior citizens living in the city.