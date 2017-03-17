Valley lawmakers weigh in on President Trump's proposed budget

Valley lawmakers have conflicting opinions on President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

President Trump's proposed $1.15 trillion budget orders increases for the military and slashes funding for domestic programs.

The Associated Press reports that the $54 billion increase of defense spending means large cuts elsewhere, including the environment, agriculture and the arts.

The budget makes a down payment on President Trump's border wall with Mexico, which he told Americans that Mexico would pay for.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan rejects the proposed budget.

“President Trump's brazen and indiscriminate cuts leave hardworking Americans worse off, while wasting billions on a an ineffective border wall that will not leave us any safer than before,” Ryan said in a release. “I cannot accept that.”

Proposed cuts target programs for housing, community development, the environment, aid to rural schools and increases fees in the federal flood insurance programs.

The Associated Press reports the budget eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts, legal aid for the poor, low-income heating assistance and the AmeriCorps national service program established by President Bill Clinton.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson said he is glad the President understands that the United States can't keep spending money that we don't have.

“It is possible to grow our economy, create jobs, and provide for national security all while shrinking the size of our federal government and our national debt,” Representative Johnson said in a release. “This budget will kick start an important, and overdue, debate about the need and effectiveness of many federal programs.”

Representative Ryan, though, calls the budget a “ruinous path for the United States.”

Republican Senator Rob Portman, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Representative Ryan are all upset by cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The budget would remove all funding for the initiative.

More than $2.2 billion has been put into the eight-state region to fund projects to remove toxic wastes from the lakes, and the initiative has received an average of $300 million a year since 2010, according to the Associated Press.

Ryan said this cut would have a “devastating” impact on Ohio.

Representative Ryan also acknowledged that this budget proposal is only the first step in a long process.

“This budget is a nonstarter, and I stand ready to get to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on a realistic budget that properly funds these important programs, and gets Americans back to work," he said in a release.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is critical of the part of President Trump's budget blueprint that slashes funding to several departments.

“Any Ohio family sitting around the kitchen table knows that making a budget is about choosing priorities, and this blueprint shows that Ohio's working families are not President Trump's priority," said Brown. "President Trump made bold promises to Ohioans that he'd fight for them - but instead he is slashing infrastructure funding he promised to invest in and waging a fight against programs that grow Ohio manufacturing jobs, support rural communities working to create new jobs, help seniors heat their homes, keep workers safe, find cures for disease and protect our clean water."

However, Brown applauded part of President Trump's budget blueprint, which "Strengthens the International Trade Administration's trade enforcement and compliance functions, including the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations, while rescaling the agency's export promotion and trade analysis activities."

Brown has reached out to President Trump and the Administration to work together on trade.

And if passed, the budget could have a direct effect on the Valley. Community Development Block Grants are on the chopping block in the proposed budget; the city of Youngstown receives nearly $3.8 million a year in Community Development Block Grant Funds.

"Most of that goes to programs we fund in our community and helps with some home initiatives and emergency programs, the homeless in the community as well," said Mayor John McNally.

The Grants Manager for the Trumbull County Commissioners said the Block Grants are key to maintaining the county.

“These funds are not for extra sort of fluff projects, these are just to maintain our basic infrastructure here in Trumbull County," said Julie Green.

Representative Ryan said the budget is “nothing more than a laundry list of broken promises.”

“After promising to help develop urban centers, he cuts the Department of Housing and Urban Development by 13 percent. After promising clear air and water for all American's in his joint address to Congress, he obliterates the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by 31 percent,” Ryan said in a release. “And after pledging time and time again to be the champion of the American worker, he guts the Department of Labor by 21 percent, whose job it is to ensure workers are safe in the workplace and receive the pay and benefits they have earned.”