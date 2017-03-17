Ohio pilot, wife found dead from apparent fentanyl overdose

Sunday's demonstration by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds is cancelled due to severe weather in Trumbull County. The Thunderbirds were rescheduled to fly at 1 p.m., two hours earlier, but low visibility is keeping the planes grounded. For more information about the Thunder Over the Valley air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, follow the link below. http://www.wfmj.com/story/35641499/schedule-parking-security-road-closings-for-thunder-over-the-val...More >>
Sunday's demonstration by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds is cancelled due to severe weather in Trumbull County. The Thunderbirds were rescheduled to fly at 1 p.m., two hours earlier, but low visibility is keeping the planes grounded. For more information about the Thunder Over the Valley air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, follow the link below. http://www.wfmj.com/story/35641499/schedule-parking-security-road-closings-for-thunder-over-the-val...More >>
Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians pulled even with Minnesota atop the AL Central by beating the Twins 9-3 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
Lonnie Chisenhall hit two home runs for Cleveland in the second game after Jose Ramirez went deep twice in the opener, and the Indians took over first place in the AL Central by sweeping a doubleheader from the Minnesota...More >>
Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run homer, Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night.More >>
Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run homer, Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night.More >>
Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians...More >>
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night - a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning - and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians 6-4 on...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game...More >>
Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing...More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
Officials in an Arkansas county have a plea for male courthouse visitors: Please stop urinating in our elevator.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
A woman who was out for a run in Maine had to kill a rabid raccoon that attacked her by drowning it in a puddle.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
California would set standards for organic marijuana, allow pot samples at county fairs and permit home deliveries under legislation set to be considered by state lawmakers.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
It cost about $13 billion to put on last year's Rio Olympics.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>
The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.More >>