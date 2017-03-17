Former Hubbard mayor guilty of sex crimes against a child - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Hubbard mayor guilty of sex crimes against a child

WARREN, Ohio -

Former Hubbard Mayor Richard Keenan has been convicted on 20 charges related to sexual conduct with a minor female under the age of ten.

Keenan, 66, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Peter Kontos on Friday and pleaded guilty to eight counts of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of rape, and four counts of attempted rape.

The indictment followed the Hubbard Police Department's investigation of a reported child molestation.

Prosecutors told 21 News that Keenan knew the victim.

According to Ohio Secretary of State records, Keenan is an ordained minister with the NXL Leadership Network Church.

Keenan is free on bond.

Judge Kontos will sentence Keenan after completion of a pre-sentence investigation and report.

