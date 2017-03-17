Sen. Brown and defense secretary discuss Youngstown Air Reserve Station

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is lobbying the new administration in the White House to support a future for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Senator Brown says he met this week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to outline Ohio military priorities, including the need to upgrade the C-130H planes flown at the air station.

In January, Brown voted in favor of retired Marine General Mattis to serve as Secretary of Defense.

Brown and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) were successful in getting congress to include their amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which prioritizes upgrades from C-130H aircraft to new C-130J units, which the Air Reserve Station needs to continue its Department of Defense-mandated specialized aerial spray mission.

The act was signed into law by President Obama.

“Ensuring the men and women at Youngstown Air Reserve Station have the equipment they need to carry out their missions is critical to our national security and to Youngstown’s economy,” said Brown.