PA Turnpike starts removing interchanges' E-ZPass signal lights

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is starting to remove or cover up the red, yellow and green lights that indicate if a driver's E-ZPass has been properly read.

Officials said Friday the decommissioning is starting at the Harrisburg West interchange and will continue though the calendar year.

Federal guidelines now prohibit their use.

The turnpike says more modern toll equipment is being installed, and as part of that it's adopting the federal guidelines.

The red, yellow and green lights at interchanges have been in place since E-ZPass was started in 2001.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.