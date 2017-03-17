Youngstown AOH names Irishman and Irishwoman of the year.

What better place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than at St Patrick's Church in Youngstown.

Following a traditional Mass, the celebration there continued in the church banquet hall where the Irishman and Irishwoman of the year were honored.

They were Tracy Simmons Bonilla and Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

"The Father talked at Mass today about the great deal of faith the Irish people have and I think it's important to have faith not only in our Irish culture but our city and our community and our institutions. So I'm glad to be here as a representative of that faith," said McNally.

"It is a huge honor," said Bonilla. "It's something I've dreamed of and it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. My ancestors would be so proud."

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians sponsored the event. Hibernians is Latin for Ireland.