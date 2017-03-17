OSP: Time and location of Trumbull Co. OVI checkpoints announced

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Liberty Township Police Department, announced Saturday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on S.R. 193 in Liberty Township.

Later in the evening, a second OVI checkpoint will be held on S.R. 46 from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. in Howland Township in conjunction with the Howland Township Police Department.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.



Warning signs must be posted at checkpoint locations to notify drivers as they approach.

The checkpoints will also be held with the help of nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people were killed and 32 were injured on St. Patrick's Day last year due to alcohol-related crashes.

In all of 2016, 423 people were killed and 8,785 were injured in alcohol-related crashes.

Troopers say if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

OSP encourages motorists to call #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.