Trumbull County tallies growing number of drug overdose deaths

The opiate epidemic is already proving to be more deadly in Trumbull County than compared to 2016.

Trumbull County Coroner Doctor Humphrey Germaniuk tells 21 News he's getting crushed with drug overdose cases right now.

The county has counted 25 opiate drug overdose deaths since January 1, with additional cases pending. Germaniuk says the county only recorded 22 deaths within the same time period last year.

"I see no end in sight," Germaniuk said. "The way it's going, it's only getting worse and there's no help on the horizon."

This month, the Stark County Coroner's Office requested a mobile morgue from the state after running out of room to store bodies.

Since the beginning of 2017, counties across Ohio have had to use the mobile morgues five or six times.

Melanie Amato, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, said the units can hold up to 18 bodies at a time.

Germaniuk doesn't believe he'll need to use that resource in the near future because he believes he can keep up with the workload. Still, he's not optimistic about the current resources in place to slow and stop the problem.