Greenville man alerted of suspected fraudulent tax return

With taxes due in one month, individuals are reminded to keep their personal information safe.

Pennsylvania State Police say a Greenville man was subject to identity theft this month when a suspected fraudulent tax return was filed in his name.

The 27-year-old victim received a letter from the IRS saying his taxes were already filed using his identity.

The IRS froze the tax return and did not make a payout, according to the police report.

State police are unsure of how the victim's personal information was stolen.