Greenville man alerted of suspected fraudulent tax return - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Greenville man alerted of suspected fraudulent tax return

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

With taxes due in one month, individuals are reminded to keep their personal information safe. 

Pennsylvania State Police say a Greenville man was subject to identity theft this month when a suspected fraudulent tax return was filed in his name.

The 27-year-old victim received a letter from the IRS saying his taxes were already filed using his identity. 

The IRS froze the tax return and did not make a payout, according to the police report. 

State police are unsure of how the victim's personal information was stolen.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms