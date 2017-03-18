Police: Man shot, then later run over by minivan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man shot, then later run over by minivan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities in Philadelphia say a man has died after he was shot and then later run over by a minivan.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2mBDJbW ) it happened around midnight Thursday in the city's Overbrook section.

Police say the man was shot and then the minivan came along and dragged the man 100 feet before the driver stopped and realized what had happened.

Police say the driver alerted police and is not consider a suspect in the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was not carrying any identification.

An investigation is ongoing.

