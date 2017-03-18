Local growers thankful for colder temperatures

White House Fruit Farm is celebrating its annual White House Weekend today, but the owners are also celebrating the forecast.

As fruit growers, some of the warmer temperatures this winter could have had an impact on this year's growing season, but the recent cold snap seems to have put those fears to rest for the time being.

"Everything looks good so far," said Debbie Pifer the owner of White House Fruit Farm. "We had the cold weather just in time."

"I know folks aren't real happy to see these temperatures in March, but as fruit growers, we love it because it slows down all the bud development. So we'd like to see this for another month, even though nobody else wants to hear that," said Pifer.

This weekend's annual event runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., with around 20 local vendors offering samples. They are also offering horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the weekend as well.