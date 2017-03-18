Truck overturns, spills over 2 tons of chicken feed

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Montgomery County say a tractor-trailer spilled over two tons of chicken feed after overturning.

WHIO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ngrK7e ) that the tractor-trailer crashed on state Route 49 in Trotwood around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the driver of the truck said he swerved to avoid a car that cut him off before hitting a guard rail and overturning.

Officials say the driver was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Crews used industrial vacuums to clean up most of the 5,000 pound load. Police say the driver was headed to a chicken farm in South Carolina.

