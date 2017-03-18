Man charged with seizure-causing tweet to Newsweek reporter

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

Investigators are asking for information about four former Ohio residents as part of their investigation into the unsolved slaying of eight family members last year.

4 in tips request on Ohio slayings of 8

A San Francisco UPS driver recovering from a gunshot wound says he does not understand why colleague Jimmy Lam shot him and killed three fellow workers last week in a workplace warehouse shooting.

DALLAS (AP) - A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a Dallas-based magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.

Federal officials say twenty-nine-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.

The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts."

The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Eichenwald thanked federal and Dallas law enforcement for the break in the case.

