No shorter sentence for 'Love & Hip Hop' star in drug case

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

A San Francisco UPS driver recovering from a gunshot wound says he does not understand why colleague Jimmy Lam shot him and killed three fellow workers last week in a workplace warehouse shooting.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A VH1 reality star on the show "Love & Hip Hop" who was involved in an interstate drug ring has been denied a request for a shorter prison sentence.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2m8IFZM ) that Mendeecees Harris requested to have his eight-year sentence on federal drug distribution charges reduced to three years in February. A judge denied the request.

Harris' sentence began in December 2015. He had participated in a drug operation between New York and Rochester.

Harris' lawyer, Dawn Florio, argued that her client had a small role in the ring. Florio also said that Harris forfeited $170,000 in earnings from the reality show and volunteered at youth outreach programs before sentencing.

Prosecutors say Harris' role was significant enough to warrant the sentence.

