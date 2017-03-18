AP Source: Second female official hired by NFL

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.

US student freed by North Korea in a coma dies at 22

US student freed by North Korea in a coma dies at 22

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that the NFL is adding a second female official, Terri Valenti, to work as an instant replay official next season.

Valenti will join Sarah Thomas, who has been a line judge since 2015. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the hiring.

The instant replay official is the individual in charge of the replay crew at the stadium on game day.

Sporting News first reported Valenti's addition to the NFL's officiating ranks.

Valenti previously worked in college football, the Arena League and the UFL, which no longer is in business. She has also been a Navy engineer and economics professor.

She has experience as a replay communicator from 2012-16 and worked Super Bowl 50.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.