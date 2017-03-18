Trial ordered for woman accused of killing husband

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A western Pennsylvania woman accused of having shot and killed her husband after an argument about a burned casserole has been ordered to stand trial on homicide and evidence-tampering charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Teresa Drum is charged in Allegheny County in the Feb. 27 death of 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr.

A friend testified Friday that the defendant told her on the phone that she had just killed her husband and then sent her a cellphone photo of the body. She said she earlier heard him berating and threatening to kill her.

Frazer police found the victim lying dead on a bed with a gun in his hand. But authorities say there was no gun in his hand in the photo, which was taken 11 minutes before the 911 call was made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.