Family members: 10-year-old boy fatally shot at Newark home

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Family members say a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy was shot and killed during a family party in Newark.

But it's not clear if the fatal shot was fired in the home or came from outside the house.

Essex County prosecutors say the shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street. They confirmed that one person was killed but would not say if the victim was a child or provide further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

The boy's grandfather told NJ.com that one of his daughters called him and said his 10-year-old grandson had been shot. He did not provide further details.

The death marks the city's fourth fatal shooting this week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.