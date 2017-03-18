Ohio lawmakers again seek to eliminate renewable mandates

Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins...More >>
Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.More >>
John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.More >>
Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians pulled even with Minnesota atop the AL Central by beating the Twins 9-3 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.More >>
Park officials are investigating the death of a Columbus-area woman found floating in the diving section of a northern Ohio quarry.More >>
The Supreme Court has thrown out a lower court ruling that overturned the death sentence of an Ohio man convicted of aggravated murder in a 1985 slaying.More >>
State police are trying to figure out how a 4-year-old Pennsylvania boy got ahold of a gun before fatally shooting himself in the face.More >>
Officials say three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after an explosion at an Ohio apartment building.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman has been killed and her husband injured when a motorcycle driven by the husband struck a deer and crashed on a rural road.More >>
The mother of a pregnant woman slain by a former Ohio police officer has forgiven her daughter's killer and has persuaded prison officials to allow her daughter's surviving son to visit his father behind bars.More >>
A 22-year-old Columbus woman has been named Miss Ohio and will represent the state at the Miss America contest later this year.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been killed after being struck by the propeller of his plane after starting its engine.More >>
Ohio's state auditor is questioning why some Columbus school administrators haven't been disciplined by the Ohio Department of Education five years after a newspaper investigation found that records had...More >>
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was found dead after disappearing in a Pennsylvania creek.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
A New York City man who says the city didn't do enough to keep him from drunkenly jumping out of the back of a moving ambulance has filed a lawsuit.More >>
Officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling legal recreational marijuana on July 1.More >>
