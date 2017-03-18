Ohio lawmakers again seek to eliminate renewable mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Majority Republicans in Ohio's state Legislature are again seeking to eliminate the state's renewable energy requirements.

A House bill introduced this past week would get rid of requirements forcing utilities to generate or buy and sell a percentage of power from alternative and advanced sources, such as solar, wind and clean coal.

Under the legislation, utilities would no longer face penalties for not meeting annual benchmarks for purchases of renewable energy and would instead have optional goals. The measure has more than 50 co-sponsors.

Republican Gov. John Kasich vetoed similar legislation last session, but the House GOP now has enough votes to override a governor's veto.

If the bill clears the House, it would still need to go through the Ohio Senate, where its fate is not yet clear.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.