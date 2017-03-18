US asks Hawaii judge to clarify ruling on Trump travel ban

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.

US student freed by North Korea in a coma dies at 22

Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting by two officers of a woman family members say was pregnant and struggling with mental health issues.

A 22-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder in an attack on a group of Muslim girls returning from breakfast to an all-night prayer session at their mosque.

A law enforcement officer sent to check on the welfare of three people living in a southwestern Idaho home instead found three bodies hidden on the property in an apparent homicide.

HONOLULU (AP) - The government is asking a federal judge in Hawaii to clarify his order blocking President Trump's revised travel ban, arguing that it shouldn't apply to new rules on refugees.

A Justice Department motion filed Friday asks Judge Derrick Watson to clarify the scope of his temporary restraining order, arguing it should only apply to Trump's temporary ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.

The Justice Department says the ruling shouldn't apply to a section of Trump's executive order that temporarily suspends admission of refugees to the U.S. and caps the number admitted this fiscal year at 50,000.

The Justice Department also argues the Hawaii ruling shouldn't block Trump's order that security officials review whether other countries are providing enough information to ensure would-be immigrants aren't a security threat.

