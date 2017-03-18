Legal experts, cops weigh in on what you should do during a traffic stop

Thousands of people across the Valley celebrated St. Patrick's Day Friday night.

The celebration can be fun, but driving after consuming alcohol can come with consequences.

"If you get pulled over, hands at 10 o'clock and two o'clock," said Attorney Dave Betras.

That's the first guideline Attorney Betras says you should follow if you are pulled over by a patrol officer or at an OVI checkpoint.

"Do not make furtive movements in the car, because that's going to give the police officer reasonable suspicion to search your car," said Betras.

Attorney Betras says on nights or weekends like St. Patrick's Day, there are more police on patrol.

"They only need reasonable articulable suspicion that you violated the law or something is wrong to pull you over," said Betras.

The attorney says drivers do have the right to remain silent and can also refuse a field sobriety test. He says it's best to remain in your car unless told otherwise.

"If they do not order you out of the car, do not get out of the car. That makes them very nervous," said Betras.

Over in Sharon at the Quaker Steak and Lube, everyone spent the day drinking green beer, but Sharon police warn everyone to be careful.

"Be responsible and have a plan before you go out," said Sergeant Michael Albanese of Sharon Police Department.

Sergeant Albanese says the Sharon Police Department does have more officers on Patrol because of the holiday.

"One drink and I probably wouldn't get behind the wheel," said Albanese.

The sergeant says with thousands of people celebrating at Quaker Steak and Lube in Sharon, the number of drivers that get pulled over goes up significantly.