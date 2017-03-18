Blue Jacks top Islanders 3-2 on Atkinson's overtime winner

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Cam Atkinson scored 1 minute, 19 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson scored 14 minutes, 48 seconds apart in the second period, sending Columbus to its seventh victory in March. The Blue Jackets improved to 46-18-6.

Travis Hamonic and John Tavares scored for New York, which dropped to 33-26-12 with its fourth loss in five games.

This was the regular-season series finale for the Metropolitan Division rivals. When play began Saturday, the Islanders and Tampa Bay trailed Toronto by one point for the final Eastern Conference wild card berth.

With the overtime loss, New York passed Toronto for the second wild-card position, but the Maple Leafs and Lightning play later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.