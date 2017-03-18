YSU Ward Beecher Planetarium turns 50

For 50 years, the Ward-Beecher Planetarium has been inspiring the next generation of astronomers, and astrophysics.

The planetarium opened its doors to its first show in November of 1966 and since then, has continued to be a source of innovation and learning at Youngstown State University and schools around the region.

"Well, it was a matter of fortunate timing really," said Dr. Warren Young, former planetarium director.

Dr. Young founded the planetarium in 1966 and says the technology being used at the time could only be found at Youngstown State.

"It was a time when the approach was changing. So instead of having circular seating, and everyone breaking their neck trying to see the sky you're talking about, having everyone facing the same sky you're talking about," said Young.

Young adds the technology used now has vastly improved since the planetarium opened its doors.

That technology has been the driving force behind YSU's astronomy and physics program. Dr. Pat Durrell is the current planetarium director and says now, more than ever, science education is crucial.

"To have a planetarium, especially with the new technology, where we can show people here are the latest discoveries, here's stuff that we just discovered earlier today. We can put that up on the dome to get people excited about science, see what scientists do," said Durrell.

