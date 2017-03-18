McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/18/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/18/17

H.S. Basketball | Tournament

PIAA Girls Class A - Juniata Valley 42 Kennedy Catholic 32 

PIAA Boys Class A - Kennedy Catholic 61 Elk County Catholic 40 - FINAL | Kennedy Catholic plays Monessan on Monday at a site to be determined.

