YSU falls to UIC in Horizon League opener

Jake Dahlberg pitched seven shutout innings to lead UIC to a 10-2 victory over the Youngstown State baseball team on Saturday at Curtis Granderson Stadium in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Web Charles had two of YSU's four hits, and Shane Willoughby hit a two-run single in the ninth inning.

The Flames had 11 different players combine for their 12 hits to back Dahlberg. The reigning conference pitcher of the week held the Penguins to two hits and two walks over seven innings. He got inning-ending double plays both times he allowed a hit.

The first two Penguins of the game reached as Anthony Rohan singled and Lorenzo Arcuri walked. Dahlberg then struck out Andrew Kendrick and got Nico Padovan to ground into a 4-6-3 double play. The Flames scored twice in the bottom of the inning, and they added an unearned run in the second to go up 3-0.

The Flames then opened the game up with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 9-0 lead, and they added a run in the eighth. Willoughby hit a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth to help the Penguins avoid the shutout.

Youngstown State and UIC will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon Eastern.

Source: Youngstown State University