Cavaliers rest LeBron, Love, Kyrie vs Clippers

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a...More >>
Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.More >>
John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.More >>
It's Father's Day, and television fans are getting in on the celebration of all things dad by poking fun at their favorite small screen patriarchs and all their various eccentricitiesMore >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>